Fractal Investments LLC Invests $464,000 in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.1% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $60.53 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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