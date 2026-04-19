Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 108805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

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Cimpress Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 250.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 32.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

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Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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