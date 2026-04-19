PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.35, with a volume of 5067961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36.

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The company has a market cap of £15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.96.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

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