Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Up 10.1% – Still a Buy?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $69.2740. Approximately 3,288,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,301,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

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Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,784.16. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,779,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 687,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after acquiring an additional 653,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,477,000 after purchasing an additional 740,701 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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