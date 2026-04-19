132,224 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 92,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

IMTM opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

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