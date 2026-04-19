Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $5.12 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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