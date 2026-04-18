Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IWV opened at $404.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $288.86 and a twelve month high of $405.83.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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