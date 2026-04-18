iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,796 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 9.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $64,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,764,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,255,000 after purchasing an additional 110,222 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,271,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,033,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $91.19 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Further Reading

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