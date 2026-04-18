Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.04 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.63.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $176.48 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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