Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HD announced the acquisition of SIMPL Automation to accelerate same‑day and next‑day fulfillment, bringing AI-driven warehouse engineering that could reduce labor touches and speed order throughput — a clear operational play that investors view as growth and margin enhancing. Home Depot Buys SIMPL Automation to Support Same-Day Delivery
- Positive Sentiment: Company pilots with SIMPL reportedly produced faster pick speeds and fewer product touches, giving proof‑of‑concept that the tech can improve throughput and safety in distribution centers — a near‑term operational benefit that can support unit economics for online fulfillment. Home Depot acquires warehouse tech firm to boost fulfillment strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds — news of a Middle East ceasefire and a drop in oil prices — lifted sentiment across equities, helping HD shares alongside company‑specific catalysts. Why Home Depot Stock Is Climbing Friday?
- Neutral Sentiment: HD is pursuing a potential distribution center in Yaphank, NY (seeking a tax break) as part of the same logistics expansion — this signals capacity buildout but involves local approvals and incentives, so impact is medium term. Home Depot eyes same-day, next-day delivery site in New York
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term demand backdrop for home improvement remains supportive: industry forecasts project steady remodeling market growth through 2033, which underpins Home Depot’s addressable market even if near‑term comps and labor/cost dynamics vary. United States Residential Remodeling Industry Report 2025-2033
- Negative Sentiment: Recent short‑term volatility: earlier in the week HD shares had pulled back on profit‑taking/market rotation, indicating investors remain price‑sensitive around multiples and guidance despite operational improvements. Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here’s Why
Insider Transactions at Home Depot
Home Depot Price Performance
Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $349.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.71.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
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