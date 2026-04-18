Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $349.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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