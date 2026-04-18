ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 11,668.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $294,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,984.88. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,220 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $224,949.20. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69.86. This trade represents a 99.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTAN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

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ServiceTitan Trading Up 2.3%

ServiceTitan stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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