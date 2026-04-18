Pollux Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.10 Thousand (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $908.73 thousand and $7.10 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,176.90 or 1.00176579 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 42,908,915 coins and its circulating supply is 42,908,856 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 42,908,638.722386 with 42,908,638.724506 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.0218607 USD and is up 15.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,186.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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