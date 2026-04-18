Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870.56 thousand and $308.98 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000128 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN Finance (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RCN Finance has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RCN Finance is 0.00126395 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $315.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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