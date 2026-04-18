Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 205.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,420 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.8%

Zoetis stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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