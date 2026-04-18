Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 171,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 29.7% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $409,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.18. The company has a market cap of $612.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $249.94 and a 1 year high of $351.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

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