Oceanside Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Oceanside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $506.96 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $513.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore set a $330.00 target price on Ciena in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ciena from $355.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More.

Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More.

Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More.

Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Ciena now trades at a very rich multiple (PE >300), which raises the risk of sharper corrections if growth misses elevated expectations or if order timing slips. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.79, for a total transaction of $566,148.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,141 shares in the company, valued at $21,297,072.39. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total value of $1,226,585.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,974 shares of company stock worth $16,615,505 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.