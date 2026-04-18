Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Up 1.3%

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

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Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

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Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Inc (NYSE: DMA) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that employs a multi-alternative strategy to deliver income and total return. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by allocating assets among a variety of alternative income-producing investments, including closed-end funds, business development companies (BDCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and preferred securities. This blend of assets is intended to provide a level of diversification and potential for regular distributions.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental research with active portfolio management, targeting securities with attractive yield characteristics and growth potential.

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