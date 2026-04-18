Ouster (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 5,837 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $144,173.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 213,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,749.20. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 9,593 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $224,763.99.

Ouster Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OUST stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ouster by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ouster by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Ouster News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate OUST favorably—recent research notes (Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer) reaffirm Buy/Outperform with ~ $40 price targets, implying meaningful upside from current levels. MarketBeat coverage

Analysts continue to rate OUST favorably—recent research notes (Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer) reaffirm Buy/Outperform with ~ $40 price targets, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been increasing stakes (Vanguard, Geode, Penn Capital, Handelsbanken, Invesco), which supports liquidity and signals continued institutional interest. Institutional ownership details

Large institutional holders have been increasing stakes (Vanguard, Geode, Penn Capital, Handelsbanken, Invesco), which supports liquidity and signals continued institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and market position: Ouster remains a prominent supplier of digital lidar sensors for AVs, robotics and mapping — a structurally attractive market but with commercialization and margin execution risk. Company profile

Company profile and market position: Ouster remains a prominent supplier of digital lidar sensors for AVs, robotics and mapping — a structurally attractive market but with commercialization and margin execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CTO Mark Frichtl: he sold multiple blocks in mid‑April (reported transactions include ~40,000 on 4/14, ~20,000 on 4/15 and 30,000 on 4/17) at prices roughly $22.76–$25.15 — totaling at least ~90,000 shares in these mid‑April trades. Large insider sales can put pressure on the stock or raise investor questions about timing/intent. Mark Frichtl SEC filing

Insider selling by CTO Mark Frichtl: he sold multiple blocks in mid‑April (reported transactions include ~40,000 on 4/14, ~20,000 on 4/15 and 30,000 on 4/17) at prices roughly $22.76–$25.15 — totaling at least ~90,000 shares in these mid‑April trades. Large insider sales can put pressure on the stock or raise investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares on 4/16 at about $24.70, a modest insider reduction that adds to the pattern of recent insider dispositions. Megan Chung SEC filing

General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares on 4/16 at about $24.70, a modest insider reduction that adds to the pattern of recent insider dispositions. Negative Sentiment: Near-term price action showed a small pullback in mid‑April (coverage noted the stock “sank” ~1.1% on one session), reflecting short‑term volatility vs broader market moves. Zacks article

Ouster Company Profile

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Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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