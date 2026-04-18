Ouster (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 5,837 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $144,173.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 213,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,749.20. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 9,593 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $224,763.99.
Ouster Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of OUST stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.
Institutional Trading of Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster
Ouster News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate OUST favorably—recent research notes (Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer) reaffirm Buy/Outperform with ~ $40 price targets, implying meaningful upside from current levels. MarketBeat coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been increasing stakes (Vanguard, Geode, Penn Capital, Handelsbanken, Invesco), which supports liquidity and signals continued institutional interest. Institutional ownership details
- Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and market position: Ouster remains a prominent supplier of digital lidar sensors for AVs, robotics and mapping — a structurally attractive market but with commercialization and margin execution risk. Company profile
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CTO Mark Frichtl: he sold multiple blocks in mid‑April (reported transactions include ~40,000 on 4/14, ~20,000 on 4/15 and 30,000 on 4/17) at prices roughly $22.76–$25.15 — totaling at least ~90,000 shares in these mid‑April trades. Large insider sales can put pressure on the stock or raise investor questions about timing/intent. Mark Frichtl SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares on 4/16 at about $24.70, a modest insider reduction that adds to the pattern of recent insider dispositions. Megan Chung SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term price action showed a small pullback in mid‑April (coverage noted the stock “sank” ~1.1% on one session), reflecting short‑term volatility vs broader market moves. Zacks article
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.
The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.
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