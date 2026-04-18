37,505 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,016,000 after buying an additional 520,417 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.80 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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