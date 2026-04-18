Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,394 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Canerector Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,972,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $652.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $467.33 and a 12 month high of $654.88. The stock has a market cap of $892.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.52.

Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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