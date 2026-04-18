Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,579,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,394 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Canerector Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,785,972,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,125 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO opened at $652.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $467.33 and a 12 month high of $654.88. The stock has a market cap of $892.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.52.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑risking — reports of an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire lifted investor risk appetite and helped push the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting VOO’s gains. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Lower geopolitical war risk — comments that progress may be made on Iran reduced tail‑risk priced into markets, supporting equity futures and ETF flows into large‑cap S&P exposure. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership — recent strength has been concentrated in a set of tech names (not just the Magnificent 7), which is fueling the S&P 500 advance and boosting VOO since large-cap tech carries heavy index weight. 10 Tech Stocks Soar In The New Rally — None Are Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary favoring accumulation — several outlets and analysts are calling this a buying opportunity for broad S&P exposure, a sentiment that can support flows into VOO but is not a guaranteed catalyst. ‘Time to Stock Up,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product comparisons/positioning — articles comparing VOO to other ETFs (IWM, VOOG, VOOV) are informational for allocation decisions but don’t directly move VOO’s price unless they trigger significant flows. VOO vs. IWM: 2 Iconic Indexes, 2 Very Different Slices of the U.S. Market
- Negative Sentiment: Market stretch and seasonality risk — technical analysts warn the recent rally may be an irregular B‑wave and that seasonality around April 18 could bring exhaustion and a reversal, which would pressure VOO if selling intensifies. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Stretched indices and macro risks — several forecasts note indices are overbought and cite risks from rising costs, slower growth and upcoming bank earnings that could increase volatility and weigh on VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Negative Sentiment: Single-stock shocks can dent market breadth — headlines like a large negative move in Netflix show how concentrated individual stock moves or sector shocks can pull the index (and VOO) lower quickly. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
See Also
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