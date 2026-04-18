Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.88.

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Bird Construction Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$44.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$20.32 and a 52-week high of C$48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$877.01 million for the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

About Bird Construction

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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