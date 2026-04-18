Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys 3,449 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.16.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn’t cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn’t cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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