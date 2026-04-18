Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 21,908 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 195.0%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised Diageo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on Diageo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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