Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Holdings Boosted by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 291,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VCSH opened at $79.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.46 and a 52-week high of $80.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

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