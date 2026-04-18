Analyzing Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hitachi has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $64.25 billion 2.37 $4.06 billion $1.48 22.43 Shanghai Industrial $2.67 billion 0.73 $259.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hitachi and Shanghai Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 8.05% 13.27% 5.96% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hitachi and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 2 0 1 2.67 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hitachi pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hitachi beats Shanghai Industrial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shanghai Industrial

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Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses. It engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Further, the company involved in the raw materials sourcing business; provision of distribution and supply chain solutions services; and operation and franchise of a network of retail pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holding) Co., Ltd.

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