JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Posts Earnings Results

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 3.39 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 144.19%.The company had revenue of GBX 342 million during the quarter.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LON JUSC opened at GBX 414.50 on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 336 and a 12 month high of GBX 431. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.06.

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About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

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Invest in the Heart of America

Key points

Focus – gain pure exposure to the heart of corporate USA, where underappreciated growth opportunities are abundant

Expertise – managed by a team of specialist investors with more than six decades of combined experience and an impressive long-term track record in the US small cap market

Quality – the investment team focuses on identifying well-managed, cash-generative businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage and attractive growth prospects

Why invest in this trust

The long-term economic success of the United States is founded upon the depth and breadth of its thriving corporate sector, with ambitious companies providing a constant source of renewal and evolution.

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