Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.76 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.1959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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