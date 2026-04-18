RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Raised to Moderate Buy at Colliers Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
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