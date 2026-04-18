RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Raised to Moderate Buy at Colliers Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

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About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

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Further Reading

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

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