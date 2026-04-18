Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 28,249 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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