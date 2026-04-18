Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.53), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Insteel Industries’ conference call:

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Q2 results missed expectations with net earnings of $5.2 million ($0.27/share) vs. $10.2 million a year ago , shipments down 5.9% y/y, and gross margin compressed to 9.6% due to severe winter weather, project delays, lower spreads and higher per‑unit conversion costs.

, shipments down 5.9% y/y, and gross margin compressed to 9.6% due to severe winter weather, project delays, lower spreads and higher per‑unit conversion costs. Management implemented pricing actions that drove average selling prices +14.2% year‑over‑year (and an April price increase), which they expect to more fully benefit realized pricing and margins as those increases roll through.

(and an April price increase), which they expect to more fully benefit realized pricing and margins as those increases roll through. Raw‑material pressure and tariff effects tightened supply — wire rod costs rose (published rod +$90/ton in the quarter), Section 232 tariffs reduced imports of PC strand, and reliance on offshore purchases increased inventories and net working capital (net working capital up ≈ $45 million over 12 months ).

). Liquidity and capital plan intact — operating cash flow provided $4.8 million in Q2, the company ended the quarter with $15.1 million cash and no borrowings on a $100 million revolver, and maintains a full‑year capex plan of ~$20 million to support growth and efficiency.

on a $100 million revolver, and maintains a full‑year capex plan of ~$20 million to support growth and efficiency. Outlook is cautiously constructive — April shipments are trending above forecast and management expects gradual margin recovery in Q3 as price increases, favorable carrying values, and higher operating rates take hold, but they note ongoing risks from weather, project timing and macro/tariff uncertainty.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 7.7%

Insteel Industries stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $63,247.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,800. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 990,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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More Insteel Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management plans roughly $20 million of 2026 capital expenditure and said it expects gradual gross‑margin improvement in Q3, which could support margins and capacity over time. Insteel outlines $20M 2026 capex

Management plans roughly $20 million of 2026 capital expenditure and said it expects gradual gross‑margin improvement in Q3, which could support margins and capacity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased ~7.5% year‑over‑year to $172.7M and gross profit was $16.5M (≈9.6% of sales); the company reported net earnings of $5.2M and a positive net cash position — evidence of continued demand, but margins are compressed. Insteel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased ~7.5% year‑over‑year to $172.7M and gross profit was $16.5M (≈9.6% of sales); the company reported net earnings of $5.2M and a positive net cash position — evidence of continued demand, but margins are compressed. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS came in at $0.27 vs. analyst consensus of $0.80, a sizable miss and a decline from $0.52 a year ago — the primary driver of investor selling. IIIN Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Q2 EPS came in at $0.27 vs. analyst consensus of $0.80, a sizable miss and a decline from $0.52 a year ago — the primary driver of investor selling. Negative Sentiment: Following the report, the stock hit a 12‑month low and traded at much higher volume than normal, indicating broad selling pressure and negative investor sentiment. Insteel Reaches New 12‑Month Low

Following the report, the stock hit a 12‑month low and traded at much higher volume than normal, indicating broad selling pressure and negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple media transcripts and call coverage highlighted the earnings shortfall and margin pressure, which likely amplified the selloff. Investors will be watching Q3 margin commentary and execution on the $20M capex plan. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insteel Industries Company Profile

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Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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