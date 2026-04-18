Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8%

XYLD opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.50. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3412 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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