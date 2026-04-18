Robert W. Baird Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $575.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $645.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.36.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $469.21 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $427.84 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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