Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,185 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Forteris Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walmart Stock Up 2.1%

Walmart stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 674,162 shares in the company, valued at $84,162,384.08. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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