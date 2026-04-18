GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,717 shares of company stock valued at $14,533,791. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $736.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $311.12 and a twelve month high of $748.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $693.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.46%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.