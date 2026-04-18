Foundation Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Foundation Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 25.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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