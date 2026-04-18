Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 24.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $74,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Addis & Hill Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 249,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,764,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,685,000.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $326.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $233.85 and a 52-week high of $327.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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