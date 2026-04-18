Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1. Approximately 2,703,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,142,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95.

Xtract Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £7.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.06.

About Xtract Resources

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Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

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