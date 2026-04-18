iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,636 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 69,672 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHI. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

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iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TCHI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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