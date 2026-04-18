iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.43, with a volume of 530410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

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iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BLCR Free Report ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%. BLCR was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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