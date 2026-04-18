First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,964 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 51,322 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Curt Queyrouze bought 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $49,655.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,155.70. This trade represents a 9.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNWB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Northwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

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About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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