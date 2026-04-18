Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $89,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $142.64 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. The company has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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