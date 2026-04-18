Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.19. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.37.

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Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

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