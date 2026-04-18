55,789 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Zillow Group Stock Up 6.3%

Z opened at $46.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,602 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $115,580.84. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,629.10. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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