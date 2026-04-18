Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 2,590 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 320,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,499.71. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $29,723.98.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $15,247.33.

On Monday, April 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $19,920.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 269 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,878.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,985 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $21,041.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,894 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $19,962.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 445 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $4,605.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,470 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $15,493.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 659 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $6,866.78.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,325 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $14,058.25.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $716.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.17 (from $0.15), yielding ~6.3% annualized — a yield that supports income-focused buyers and helps underpin the stock. MarketBeat VINP

Management raised the quarterly dividend to $0.17 (from $0.15), yielding ~6.3% annualized — a yield that supports income-focused buyers and helps underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and institutional flows: JPMorgan raised its price target and rating (to overweight/$15), while several funds modestly increased stakes in recent quarters — both lend tactical upward pressure and buy-side interest. MarketBeat VINP

JPMorgan raised its price target and rating (to overweight/$15), while several funds modestly increased stakes in recent quarters — both lend tactical upward pressure and buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans: Multiple insiders (including Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, Fernando Lovisotto and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro) sold blocks of shares across April 13–16 under pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plans; insiders remain large holders, so these trades are viewed as planned liquidity rather than an immediate red flag. SEC Filing

Multiple insiders (including Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, Fernando Lovisotto and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro) sold blocks of shares across April 13–16 under pre-arranged 10b5‑1 plans; insiders remain large holders, so these trades are viewed as planned liquidity rather than an immediate red flag. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: The company reported $0.23 EPS vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.2M vs. $51.8M expected — a modest earnings miss and revenue shortfall that could weigh on sentiment if trends continue. MarketBeat VINP

The company reported $0.23 EPS vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.2M vs. $51.8M expected — a modest earnings miss and revenue shortfall that could weigh on sentiment if trends continue. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades: Two research shops (Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen) moved the stock to Hold from Buy, tempering the bullish case despite the JPMorgan upgrade and leaving the consensus at a moderate buy with a ~$14 target. MarketBeat VINP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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