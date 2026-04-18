iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 507,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 245,045 shares.The stock last traded at $97.26 and had previously closed at $96.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.77.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,344,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,934,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,332,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,685,000 after purchasing an additional 93,664 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,983,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,647,000 after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,327,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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