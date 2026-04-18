Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 349,478 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 411,580 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Evotec Price Performance

Shares of EVO stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

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Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Evotec will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Key Stories Impacting Evotec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Evotec this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright assigned a Buy rating and $7 price target, explicitly starting/raising coverage which typically attracts investor interest; higher target implies material upside vs. current levels. Article Title

HC Wainwright assigned a Buy rating and $7 price target, explicitly starting/raising coverage which typically attracts investor interest; higher target implies material upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: The analyst model projects Evotec to return to positive FY2026 EPS (+$0.03) and to grow to $0.34–$0.48 by FY2028–FY2030, signaling expected improvement in profitability and supporting the bullish call (multi-year upside story).

The analyst model projects Evotec to return to positive FY2026 EPS (+$0.03) and to grow to $0.34–$0.48 by FY2028–FY2030, signaling expected improvement in profitability and supporting the bullish call (multi-year upside story). Positive Sentiment: Near-term quarterly estimates include mix of beats — e.g., Q2 2026 EPS forecast of $0.18 and smaller losses in other quarters — suggesting HC Wainwright sees improving quarter-to-quarter momentum versus the current negative consensus.

Near-term quarterly estimates include mix of beats — e.g., Q2 2026 EPS forecast of $0.18 and smaller losses in other quarters — suggesting HC Wainwright sees improving quarter-to-quarter momentum versus the current negative consensus. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s view differs from the market consensus (current consensus FY earnings still around -$0.41); one firm’s constructive forecast and price target do not guarantee results and may already be partly priced in.

HC Wainwright’s view differs from the market consensus (current consensus FY earnings still around -$0.41); one firm’s constructive forecast and price target do not guarantee results and may already be partly priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Evotec’s most recent quarterly results showed modest revenue ($297M) but negative margins and ROE; the transition to consistent profitability remains execution-dependent and tied to the company’s drug discovery partnerships and services pipeline.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Evotec in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evotec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVO

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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