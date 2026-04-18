Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,487 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 49,360 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fenbo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Fenbo Price Performance

Fenbo Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FEBO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Fenbo has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

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Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Fenbo Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Luxury Max Investments Limited.

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