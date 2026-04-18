GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 5,921 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Key Honeywell International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Defense/drone win: Honeywell announced a partnership with Odys Aviation to deliver a counter‑UAS (counter-unmanned aerial system), boosting its position in domestic military and homeland‑security programs and increasing the likelihood of follow‑on contract revenue. Honeywell International Inc. (HON): One of the Best Military Drone Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings momentum: Recent previews (Zacks/other outlets) flag Honeywell as likely to beat estimates — building on its Jan. 29 quarter where it topped EPS and revenue expectations — which supports upside from improving margins and recurring industrial demand. HON Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Aerospace/space credibility: CEO comments on Honeywell’s multidecade role in major space missions reinforce the company’s long‑term competitiveness in high‑margin aerospace and space systems, which can support valuation multiple expansion for the aerospace segment. Honeywell has been part of all major space missions for the last 50 years, CEO says
- Neutral Sentiment: Thematic exposure to AI infrastructure: Coverage listing Honeywell among firms that could benefit from AI data center needs (water/utility/industrial systems) highlights a potential long-term growth angle, but the linkage to near-term revenue is indirect. 6 Stocks That Can Benefit From the Massive Amount of Water That AI Data Centers Need
- Neutral Sentiment: Debt/bond note: A recent corporate bond listing is informational for fixed‑income investors but doesn’t materially change equity drivers in the near term. Honeywell International Inc.EO-Notes 2023(23/32) Bond
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term volatility: Coverage noted a yesterday’s close down ~1.2%, reflecting market/sector moves and reminding investors that shares can pull back on macro or profit‑taking even when company fundamentals look constructive. HON Stock Drops Despite Market Gains
Insider Activity at Honeywell International
Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8%
NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.05.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
See Also
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