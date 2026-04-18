GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 5,921 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Key Honeywell International News

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8%

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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