GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 1.5% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $88,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $455.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.29.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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