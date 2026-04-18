Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Quanta Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat – PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $559.00 and a 200-day moving average of $484.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $251.04 and a one year high of $603.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $643.00 price objective (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.82.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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